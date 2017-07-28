Driver writes off new £200,000 Ferrari after one hour

A driver was left with more than damaged pride when he crashed his new £200,000 Ferrari an hour after buying it.

Thankfully, the driver walked away with cuts and bruises but the car was completely destroyed when it burst into flames.

The incident happened in England on Thursday.

The Ferrari 430 Scuderia careered into a field and then burst into flames. The fire was extinguished by fire fighters.

In a statement on Facebook, South Yorkshire Police said: "Officers asked the driver what sort of car he 'had' to which he replied 'it was a Ferrari'.

"Detecting a sense of damaged pride he then said 'I've only just got it, picked it up an hour ago'."

A Ferrari 430 Scuderia.