Microsoft to kill off Paint after 32 years

Software giant, Microsoft, has announced its decision to kill off graphics editing application, Paint, after 32 years.

Microsoft confirmed Paint is no longer “in active development” and it could be completely removed from Windows in future Microsoft updates.

Since its introduction in 1985, Paint, has featured on every single operating system software released by Microsoft.

"The following features and functionalities in the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update are either removed from the product in the current release (“Removed”) or are not in active development and might be removed in future releases (“Deprecated”)," Microsoft said.