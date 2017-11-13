One month suspended prison sentence

A Dungannon man has been given a prison sentence of one month suspended for two years after pleading guilty to contravening a non-molestation order.

Michael Cawley, 29, from Fairmount Park, appeared at Dungannon Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

He was accused of committing the offence at Quarry Lane on June 11. The defence solicitor said the incident was a case of bad manners rather than malicious intent.

Judge John Meehan said: “You have an appalling record and you do not appear able to abate your criminality.” However, he also said Cawley had not the potency to carry out his threat.