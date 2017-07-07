One-year-old baby 'hysterical' after stone thrower smashes car window

A one-year-old baby was 'hysterical' after a stone thrower smashed the driver's window of a family car, police have said.

Appealing for information, police issued a statement on Facebook about the incident which happened on Strabane Road near Castlederg around 10:30pm last night.

Police said: "The stone shattered the driver's side window and left the family in shock and a one-year-old rear seat passenger hysterical.

"Thankfully everyone is OK however the potential consequences of an incident like this leaves nothing to the imagination. if you have any information please contact 101 and quote Reference: 1638 of 06/07/2017."