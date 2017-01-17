Over 10,000 removed from electoral register across Mid Ulster, Tyrone and Fermanagh

Over 60,000 people from across the north of Ireland could lose their right to vote in the upcoming Assembly Elections if they don’t re-register.
The Electoral Office has revealed that it removed exactly 60,433 people from the register after the 2016 Assembly Elections as those people had not replied to a letter it sent out in 2013.
But when asked how many of that number had voted in the last election, they said they had no way of knowing.
More people have been removed from the list in West Belfast (5,759) than in any other ward across Northern Ireland, with North Down being the lest affected area (2,449).
In West Tyrone 3,472 people will have to get in touch with the Electoral Office and let them know they still want to vote, while in Mid Ulster a further 3, 145 people have had their names removed.
Fermanagh South Tyrone is the least affected local constituency with 3,014 people no longer listed to vote.
In order of the numbers removed, here are the 18 constituencies:
West Belfast, 5759
Foyle, 4912
Newry & Armagh, 4534
North Belfast, 4463
South Down, 4012
West Tyrone, 3472
South Belfast, 3213
Upper Bann, 3451
Mid Ulster, 3145
Fermanagh South Tyrone, 3014
South Antrim, 2997
North Antrim, 2795
East Derry, 2651
Lagan Valley, 2554
Strangford, 2449
East Belfast, 2379
East Antrim, 2323
North Down, 2310
To check if you are still on the electoral register, phone the Electoral Office Helpline on 0800 4320 712 from 9am-4.30pm Monday to Thursday and 9am-4pm on Friday.