Over 10,000 removed from electoral register across Mid Ulster, Tyrone and Fermanagh

Over 60,000 people from across the north of Ireland could lose their right to vote in the upcoming Assembly Elections if they don’t re-register.

The Electoral Office has revealed that it removed exactly 60,433 people from the register after the 2016 Assembly Elections as those people had not replied to a letter it sent out in 2013.

But when asked how many of that number had voted in the last election, they said they had no way of knowing.

More people have been removed from the list in West Belfast (5,759) than in any other ward across Northern Ireland, with North Down being the lest affected area (2,449).

In West Tyrone 3,472 people will have to get in touch with the Electoral Office and let them know they still want to vote, while in Mid Ulster a further 3, 145 people have had their names removed.

Fermanagh South Tyrone is the least affected local constituency with 3,014 people no longer listed to vote.

In order of the numbers removed, here are the 18 constituencies:

West Belfast, 5759

Foyle, 4912

Newry & Armagh, 4534

North Belfast, 4463

South Down, 4012

West Tyrone, 3472

South Belfast, 3213

Upper Bann, 3451

Mid Ulster, 3145

Fermanagh South Tyrone, 3014

South Antrim, 2997

North Antrim, 2795

East Derry, 2651

Lagan Valley, 2554

Strangford, 2449

East Belfast, 2379

East Antrim, 2323

North Down, 2310

To check if you are still on the electoral register, phone the Electoral Office Helpline on 0800 4320 712 from 9am-4.30pm Monday to Thursday and 9am-4pm on Friday.