Over 120 cross the finish line

Over 120 Couch to 5K (C25K) participants gave each other a well-deserved pat on the back recently as they graduated from the latest programme, which was funded through the Northern Partnership for Physical Activity, and delivered by Mid Ulster District Council.

Developed to ease beginners into a regime that takes them from little or no running experience to being able to finish a 5 kilometre run in just nine weeks, the programme took place at Mid Ulster Sports Arena, Cookstown and Meadowbank Sports Arena, Magherafelt.

The programme started with a mix of running and walking, and gradually built up fitness and stamina slowly, therefore creating realistic expectations and making the challenge feel achievable from day one.

Speaking at the graduation for the successful C25k participants, Mid Ulster District Council Chairman Cllr. Trevor Wilson said: “Running a 5k race can be a daunting proposition to many people. However, with the right training and support, even avid couch potatoes can find themselves gearing up for that finish line. This is a fantastic achievement for over 120 runners and they are to be commended and congratulated for their commitment and tenacity in completing the programme”.

So, what’s next after completing the C25K programme? Participants will be encouraged to take advantage of the Mid Ulster Sports Arena Parkrun, organised by Irwin Spiers and his team of volunteers. If you are interested in this free event, which happens every Saturday at 9.30am, then go to www.parkrun.org.uk/musacookstown to find out more.

Registration for the next ‘Couch to 5k’ programme taking place at Mid Ulster Sports Arena, Cookstown; Meadowbank Sports Arena, Magherafelt; and Gortgonis, Coalisland is now open and numbers are limited. For information go to www.midulstercouncil.org/Things-To-Do/Sport-Leisure/Couch-to-5K or contact 028 8676 7135 for the Cookstown/Coalisland programme and 028 7939 7117 for the Magherafelt programme.