Overhaul of Dungannon town centre begins following botched £2m Public Realm Scheme

Major work has begun on overhauling Dungannon’s Market Square after Mid Ulster Council bowed to public pressure over the town’s botched Public Realm Scheme.

Mid Ulster Council has pushed forward with the radical proposals to change the town centre lay-out after the £2m Public Realm Scheme revamp.

Northstone (NI) Ltd has been appointed by the council to undertake the work, bringing a further £300K investment into the town centre which remains open for business for the duration of the 10 week scheme.

The work will see the addition of a pedestrian crossing from the Market Square car park to the other side of the square at Irish Street junction, the removal of the barrier and provision of a footway along the length of the car park, as well as the removal of the lights exiting the car park, with a left turn only into Church Street and a change in priority at the entrance to the Square from Thomas Street.

Wider parking bays for ease of customer parking, the addition of a further crossing point from the middle of the Square’s car park and additional car parking in the Square when it is not hosting events, are also included in the works.

Chair of the Council Kim Ashton welcomed the work and said it would deal with the access issues which have been a source of complaints for the last number of years. Some of the work will be completed at night.

The improvement scheme should be complete by 23 November 2017.