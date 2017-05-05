Padre Pio relic due in Greencastle tonight

A relic of St Padre Pio is expected in Greencastle tonight, as part of the parish's May Rosary Crusade at the Mass rock on Green Road.

A post on the local Ancient Order of the Hibernian's page said: "God willing, Brendan Rogers from Belfast with be joining us tonight in Greencastle on our Rosary - Fri 5th May at 7.30pm at the Mass Rock on the Green Road.

"There will be parking half mile from the Mass Rock, for people who are fit to walk, but there is limited room for parking on the Green Road for people who are not fit to walk far.

"Brendan will be bringing a relic of Padre Pio, a bandage that had covered his wounded side.

"The relic had been given to Brendan by Fr. Alessio Parente, Padre Pio's personal secretary in Rome."

The Rosary on Saturday evening will be said in Irish.