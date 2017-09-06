Pedestrians were being put at risk in Ballygawley - SDLP

Mid Ulster SDLP Councillor Sharon McAleer has welcomed the start of road safety improvements at Main Street, Ballygawley, adjacent to St Mary’s Primary School.

Concerns had been raised that motorists were ignoring a ‘Give Way’ sign, endangering local people and school children.

She told the Times: “I’m delighted that work has started on road safety improvements on the Main Street close to St Mary’s Primary School in the village.

“I had been approached by a number of local people concerned that drivers were behaving as if the junction didn’t even exist – ignoring the give way sign and putting pedestrians, including school children, at risk.”

Councillor McAleer added that the improvement works are to include a carriageway build-out with tactile paving crossing points at the junction.

“These works should improve safety for motorists and pedestrians alike,” she said.