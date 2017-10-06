Pinocchio cast announced by SADS

The perfect ingredients for the Pantomime 2018 season at the Burnavon, Cookstown, have been brought together, as the cast has been chosen for Stewartstown Amateur Dramatic Society’s ‘Pinocchio: The Pantomime”, running from Friday, January 5 to Saturday, January 27.

Pat Smith, Chairperson of the Society welcomed everyone and spoke of the opportunities that arise from being involved in a cross community organisation that delivers such a tremendous event to the people of the Mid Ulster area.

The chosen cast of Pinocchio pictured with choreographer, Jessica Devlin; Director, Brian Morgan, and Chair Pat Smith.

Brian Morgan, Director then announced the cast: Sean Gallagher taking the lead as Pinocchio, James Parke plays Jimmy Cricket and Niall Herron plays Stromboli; Stephen Brown plays Lampwick, and the roles of Maxie and Minnie are taken by Sinead Rocks and Donna Lewis; The Good Fairy will be played by Paula Smith, with another star turn from Mama Macaroni (the panto dame), as always played impeccably by John Glendinning. Principal Boy will be Jack Carberry and Principal Girl, Emily Gribben.

Jessica Devlin (JD Dance, Dungannon) also joins the pantomime team this year as choreographer and has the key task of ensuring that all the children and principal characters in the troop put their best foot forward throughout the run.

There is a special preview night on Friday, January 5 at 8pm, with tickets priced at £7. All other shows are priced £10/£8 and a group booking offer, buy 8 tickets, get 2 free is also available. To book your tickets, call into the Box Office at the Burnavon, telephone on 028 8676 9949, or book on,line at www.burnavon.com