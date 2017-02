Police are advising motorists to exercise extreme care on the roads this morning due to fog and ice.

Parts of Mid Ulster, especially around Lough Neagh, are currently blanketed in fog which is expected to clear later.

A reader has sent us a picture of the new bridge at Toome cloaked in fog which was taken earlier.

Police are advising motorists to use their fog lamps, slow down and leave extra time for their journey.