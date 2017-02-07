Police appeal for missing man

Police have issued an appeal for anyone who has seen 50-year-old man who has been missing since last Thursday.

Dominic Forbes is described as 5’3” tall and around seven stone.

The PSNI in Craigavon said he was last seen in Portadown on Thursday 2nd of February at around 7pm.

He was wearing a black leather jacket, and carrying a black wollen coat, and a guitar case.

Mr Forbes would frequent the Newry, Fivemiletown, Cookstown, and Dungannon areas.

If anyone has information, they are asked to call the police on 101 quote ref 742 of 06/02/17