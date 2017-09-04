Police appeal to public after filling station incident

Police have launched an investigation into suspicious activity at a local filling station and ATM and have appealed to motorists who were in the area to check any footage they might have on a fitted dash camera.

Police say the incident occured at Cabragh filling station and ATM between midnight and 01:15am on Wednesday, 22nd August.

Constable Agnew, based at Dungannon police station made the public appeal.

“If you were in the area of Cabragh or on the old A4 road towards Ballygawley did you notice anything suspicious?” he said. “If you were in the area do you have a dash cam fitted to your car? Your help would be greatly appreciated. If you have any information... contact police on the 101 number or crime stoppers quoting reference number 867 23/08/17.”