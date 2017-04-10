Police hunting cyclist who drove through Maghera school corridor

Police are seeking help to identify a cyclist who took a short cut through a Maghera school "nearly knocking down several pupils in the corridor" on Thursday, April 6.

They said the cyclist, was not only trespassing, but "has commuted other road traffic offences".

In post on Facebook, PSNI Magherafelt said: "On Thursday 6th April 2017 this cyclist decided to take a short cut through the buildings of St. Patrick's High School, Maghera and in doing so nearly knocked over several pupils walking in the corridor.

"Not only was this cyclist trespassing but he has commuted other road traffic offences.

"If you know who this is or have any information in relation to this incident please contact Constable Murray in Magherafelt PSNI Station using 101.

"Please don't let this person ruin the reputation considerate and responsible cyclists with his behaviour."