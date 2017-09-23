Police keen to speak to van driver about hit and run RTC

Police officers investigating a hit and run road traffic collision near Draperstown have appealed for a van driver who may have witnesses the crash to come forward.

The collision occurred on the Sixtowns Road sometime between 11.30am and 12.30pm on Sunday, July 30 this year.

“We are keen to speak to the owner/driver of a red Ford Transit van who may have witnessed the collision on the Sixtowns Road just past Straw village,” a PSNI spokesperson posted on Facebook.

“Unfortunately we have no registration number of this vehicle, however it is described as long wheel base and high sided. If you have any information police request you contact Magherafelt station on non emergency number 101 quoting reference 715 30/7/17.”