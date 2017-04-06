Police now searching site in Cookstown for missing Gerard

Detectives from Serious Crime Branch investigating the disappearance of Gerard Conway in 2007 are today (Thursday) conducting a search of land in the Clare Lane area of Cookstown.

The officer in charge of the investigation, Detective Chief Inspector Gareth Talbot, said: "As part of the search operation we have deployed specialist resources including police search teams and victim recovery dogs. Other equipment and experts are available, if required.

"Gerard’s family are being kept fully informed about today’s enquiries.

"Anyone with information about Gerard’s disappearance no matter how small, is asked to contact the police by calling 101. Alternatively, people can provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."