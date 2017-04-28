Police urged to tackle ‘litany of crimes’ plaguing housing estate

Police have been urged to do more to tackle a ‘litany of crimes’ plaguing a housing estate in Dungannon, amid fears that further violence will be perpetrated against residents.

In the latest incident, a car was destroyed in an arson attack in Fairmount Park on Friday past, which is believed locally to be linked to previous attacks including a security alert involving a pipe bomb in January.

Police in Dungannon are appealing for information following the latest incident in which the car was severely damaged.

A Fairmount pensioner had his car destroyed in an arson attack in March, less than two months after a pipe bomb was left in the front seat of his former car.

The January attack sparked a security alert which led to a number of streets being cordoned off for most of the day and some residents being evacuated from their homes.

In a further incident on April 14, a gun was fired at a man in the troubled housing estate.

Police said a 30 year-old man was approached by four masked men in the early hours of the morning who made threats before shooting at him. It is understood there have also been a number of other attacks in the area, which have been linked to criminal violence.

Dungannon Councillor Dominic Molloy condemned the attacks, saying there was a strong belief that the violence was linked.

“Many people believe the incidents are connected and there is a criminal element behind them”, he said.

“It has to stop before someone gets seriously hurt. Fairmount has lots of young families who are working hard to make a living for themselves, and this is completely unacceptable for this to be happening in the area.”

Councillor Molloy outlined his criticism of the police response so far.

He said that local police should be more proactive in their response.