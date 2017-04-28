‘Time for truth’ about Loughgall - Molloy

Mid Ulster MP Francie Molloy, has called for full disclosure on the British Government’s input to and knowledge of the operation that lead to the deaths of nine men in Loughgall thirty years ago.

Mr Molloy said, “The event to mark the death of these eight volunteers and the civilian who were ruthlessly executed in Loughgall was dignified, it was respectful but foremost it was a sad occasion when we remembered how so many young men were brutally cut down.

“Half of the men killed came from the Galbally and Cappagh areas within my constituency, however I knew all of them and their families and I recognise the loss the was endured by the families.”

“It is clear from the events of that evening that there was never going to be any other outcome.”

Mr Molloy claimed there was never any attempt to intervene, there was never any attempt to stop the vehicles, there was never any attempt to arrest any of those involved in the operation.

“The British Government is currently saying that the issues around legacy cases can be resolved, well perhaps they can clarify the direct involvement of Thatcher’s cabinet in this particular shoot to kill operation,” he continued.

“For such an operation it is certain that the Government would have been fully aware of the matter and most likely have directed the outcome.”

“The volunteers killed at Loughgall would have been fully aware of the risks they were taking when setting out that evening.

“However when the Government and its armed forces make a clear decision that there will be no prisoners, no survivors, no court hearings to tell what happened, then they are setting themselves outside of the law.

“This was cold blooded murder by the SAS. It was pre-planned, executed and the key information withheld.”