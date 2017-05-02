UUP announce surprise candidate in Mid Ulster

Former Mid Ulster MLA Sandra Overend is throwing her support behind Mid Ulster UUP councillor Mark Glasgow, who has been chosen as the party's candidate for Westminster.

Asked today whether she would be throwing her hat in the ring after losing her assembly seat in April, Mrs Overend said no, adding: "Mark's a great candidate and I am fully behind him."

Hoping for an increase in the Ulster Unionist vote at the last general election Mrs Overend added: "We need to get the Ulster Unionist people out to vote. At the last general election we achieved a fantastic result."

Mark is one of the area's youngest political representatives and was first elected to Mid Ulster Council in 2014 as a councillor for the Cookstown area.

He said: "It is a great honour and privilege to be selected as the Ulster Unionist Candidate to represent Mid Ulster in the upcoming General Election.

"This election brings around the opportunity for the voices of the people of Mid Ulster to be heard at Westminster, as for far too long their voices have not been heard because Sinn Fein does not take their seat.

"I look forward to getting out and meeting with the people across Mid Ulster and let everyone see what I plan to do if elected to Westminster, and that is bringing the voices and making sure they are heard, for our people, the businesses and the agricultural industry in Westminster at a time when people, businesses and the agricultural industry needs a person who can represent and deliver for them.

"I am that person."