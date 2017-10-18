Pre-sentence reports for crashed motorcyclist

Pre-sentence reports have been ordered for a Cookstown man who crashed a high-powered motorbike while doing test-runs on his lane way.

Matthew McAdoo, 20, from Lough Fea Road appeared at Dungannon Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

The court heard how the offences of driving with no insurance and without a vehicle test certificate came to light after police received a report of a one vehicle collision on the Lough Fea Road on June 24.

When they arrived at the scene, the 650cc motorbike had been removed, and an ambulance was attending the defendant at his home address.

During a later interview with the defendant, who required hospital treatment after the crash, police were told that the motorbike had been declared as off-the-road.

The defence solicitor explained that McAdoo had a passion for motorbikes and had been riding the bike up and down a long lane way at his home, when the accident occurred.

McAdoo fully accepted the offences and had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity, said the solicitor.

He added that the defendant had no previous convictions and was insured to drive his own car.

A further charge of driving with no licence was added after Judge John Meehan noted that the defendant’s licence did not cover him to drive such a high-powered bike. The case was adjourned for two weeks until October 25.