Pre-sentence reports for drink driver with cans in car

Pre-sentence reports have been ordered for a Coalisland man who admitted driving with excess alcohol.

Seamus McAliskey, 40, from Maplebrook Rise, appeared at Dungannon Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

He pleaded guilty to the charge which occurred on the Derry Row, Coalisland, on July 8.

The court heard that police observed McAliskey reverse out of an entrance. When they stopped his car, they found that his eyes were glazed and his speech slurred. They also noticed a smell of intoxicating liquor from his breath.

Police discovered two empty cans of beer in the pocket of the driver’s door, and several unopened cans in the front of the vehicle.

When McAliskey failed a preliminary breath test, he told police that he had only stopped to urinate, and could they not take him home.

An evidential blood test taken at Dungannon Police Station showed a reading of 205mg, more than twice the legal limit of 80mg.

District Judge John Meehan said he had indicated that this court was getting increasingly concerned about the high number of drink drive cases appearing before it.

He added that the presence of cans in the car, and his attitude towards driving home whilst drunk exacerbated the circumstances.

As well as the pre-sentence report, the judge ordered that McAliskey should be disqualified from driving for an interim period of three months.