Pre-sentence reports for teen who assaulted police

Pre-sentence reports have been ordered for a Cookstown teenager charged with assaulting three police officers and an ambulance worker, and attempting to commit criminal damage.

Bence Bodak, 18, from Killymoon Street, appeared at Dungannon Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

The defendant pleaded guilty to all the offences as well as a new one of drunk and disorderly at the hospital, while a charge of being drunk in a public place was withdrawn.

The offences occurred on July 21, the court was told.

Bodak was accused of assaulting three police constables in the execution of their duty, at Westland Road, Cookstown.

He was also accused on the same night of attempting to damage a car window of a police vehicle at Craigavon Area Hospital, and of assaulting an ambulance worker in the course of his duty.

At an earlier hearing, District Judge John Meehan granted the defendant his own bail of £250 and set strict bail conditions.

Bodak is to reside at a Cookstown address agreed with the police, and to obey a curfew between the hours of 10pm and 6am, to present himself at his door when police call, not to drink or have in his possession alcohol destined for his own consumption or that of a third party, or enter premises which sell alcohol such as a bar or an off-licence, and to submit to a breath test when asked to by police. Judge Meehan adjourned the case for four weeks until September 14.