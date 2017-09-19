Pre-sentence reports for thief

Pre-sentence reports have been ordered for a thief who stole an X-box and two playstation controllers from Sainsbury’s.

Matthew Watterson, 20, with an address at Malone Road, Belfast, was charged with theft, breach of bail and failing to answer bail as soon as reasonably possible.

The defendant was also charged with stealing from a property in Loy Street, Cookstown, on March 7.

Watterson, who pleaded guilty to the offences, will next appear in court in one month’s time.