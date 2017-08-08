Pre-sentence reports ordered

Pre-sentence reports have been ordered for a Coalisland man who pleaded guilty to driving without insurance or a driving licence.

Dominic McGrath, 39, from Derryowen Place, appeared at Dungannon Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Officers stopped McGrath in his Audi A4 at the Parkanaur Road, Castlecaulfield on April 10.

The court heard that the defendant had a previous no insurance conviction. Judge John Meehan ordered pre-sentence reports and adjourned the case until August 30.