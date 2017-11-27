Prince Harry's fiancée: Who is Meghan Markle?

Kensington Palace confirmed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were engaged on Monday but who is Miss Markle and where does she come from?

Who is Megan Markle and where is she from?

Born Rachel Megan Markle in Los Angeles, USA in August 1981, she is best known for her role as Rachel Zane in popular American legal drama, 'Suits' and for her role in sci-fi series 'Fringe'.

Miss Markle's mother is Afro-American and her father is Caucasian (Irish, English, Scottish and Dutch).

What age is Meghan Markle?

She is 36 years-old.

Has Meghan Markle been married before?

Yes. Miss Markle married producer Trevor Engelson in 2011 but the couple divorced in 2013.

What else is Meghan Markle known for?

Miss Markle has worked within the world of fashion and has also worked to promote gender equality and gender equality.

What do we know about the ring?

The ring was designed by Prince Harry and the diamond is from Botswana with two other stones from the private collection of Princess Diana.

When is the wedding?

It has yet to be confirmed but it suggested it could be as early Spring 2018.