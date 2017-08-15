Prison term for prolific no insurance driver from Coalisland

A Coalisland man has been sent to prison for three months after being found guilty of driving with no insurance and a string of other motoring charges.

Edward McDonagh, 30, from Innishmore Park collided with another vehicle at a petrol station in Coalisland leaving a scratch on the car bumper.

McDonagh, who appeared at Dungannon Magistrate’s court on Wednesday, offered the driver of the other vehicle cash and asked him not to ring the police, but when he did so, McDonagh fled the scene, the court heard.

When police arrived at the scene they checked the CCTV footage and were able to identify McDonagh. On discovering that he was already disqualified from driving for five years by a Scottish court, police charged McDonagh with driving with no insurance, failing to remain at a damage only accident, failing to report an accident, and driving without due care and attention.

The court heard how McDonagh made a full admission to police, and told them that he had panicked and left the scene of the accident when the other driver called the police.

He claimed that he believed he was allowed to drive after a relative had contacted the DVLA and checked his driving status. However, the police report said that McDonagh’s explanation was vague and kept changing.

When McDonagh failed to turn up for a further interview, he was arrested and charged with failing to answer bail as soon as reasonably possible.

The court heard that McDonagh had been banned from driving at the Sheriff’s Court, Ayr, due to a drink driving offence.

A probation report described McDonagh as withdrawn and said he appeared to have difficulty answering questions. However. Judge John Meehan pointed out that in his police interviews, McDonagh was cogent and able to articulate.

The court heard that McDonagh had four previous no insurance convictions, and had made no reparation to the victim for the damage done to his car.

The defence solicitor said that this was McDonagh’s first driving whilst disqualified charge.

His previous offences included a hit and run in 2008 which caused an injury to his victim, and a driving whilst unfit charge in 2012.

The solicitor added that there had been a not insignificant gap since his last offence, in spite of the significant record. Judge Meehan said that McDonagh’s record of driving offences was too prolific to be dealt with by a suspended sentence. The judge added that he had not been impressed with McDonagh’s performance with probation officer. As well as the prison sentence, he disqualified McDonagh from driving for three years, and fined him £550.