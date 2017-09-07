PSNI make cannabis seizures in Magherafelt

One person is helping Magherafelt PSNI with their enquiries following a number of cannabis seizures in the town.
It is understood the drugs seizures were made over the weekend.
A police spokesperson said they were made by members of B section who are determined to remove cannabis from the community.
"If you hace any information in relation to illegal sale or supply of drugs get in contact with the police," said the spokersperson.
