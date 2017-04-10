R-driver fined for speeding at 88mph

An R-driver has been given four penalty points and fined £165 for driving at almost twice his legal speed limit.

Lee Hutchinson, 19, Lomond Heights, Cookstown, appeared at Dungannon Magistrate’s Court. He was caught driving at 88mph while still an R-driver at the Dungannon Road, Cookstown on December 28.

He was charged with driving with excess speed and having no R-plates displayed. His solicitor explained that the defendant’s brother had been using the vehicle and removed the plates.