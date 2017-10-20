Raids net £26K worth of drugs in Mid Ulster

Mid Ulster police have seized £26K worth of illegal drugs including cocaine as well as £2,495 in cash.

The raids, which took place across the district over the past six weeks, also led to a number of arrests.

Police removed from local streets 40 grams of cannabis resin, 32.5 grams of cocaine, 220 grams of suspect cocaine, 188 prescription tablets, 14 grams of MDMA and 2.3 kilos of herbal cannabis.

PSNI officers say they believe the cash was the proceeds of drug dealing.

The operations were carried out by members of the PSNI Mid Ulster District Support Team

“As well as drug seizures there were eight vehicles seized for no insurance offences along with multiple other driving offences like no driving license, no MOT, taking and driving away, defective tyres and fraudulent use of insurance certificates”, say police.

In addition, there were 12 arrests made for drug offences, public order offences and motoring offences.

The figures were released following earlier raids during the summer in Aughnacloy and Dungannon.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Reactive and Organised Crime Branch, working with An Garda Síochána, were investigating the supply of drugs like cocaine and cannabis and large-scale money laundering.

Items seized included Class A and B controlled drugs and approximately £200,000 worth of luxury items.