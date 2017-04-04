Rainey Endowed students reach new heights in rocket competition

Students from Rainey Endowed School are through to the national final of the UK Youth Rocketry Challenge (UKRoC).

Designed to encourage teamwork, creativity and innovation, The Rocketry Challenge features a record number of entrants this year.

Rainey Endowed School, sponsored by Casteldawson-based Moyola Precision Engineering, saw close competition from Bloomfield Collegiate School. Bloomfield Collegiate School, of Belfast, was sponsored by Resonate Testing Ltd which has established a new facility in Newry.

Paul Everitt, Chief Executive of ADS Group said: “Congratulations to Rainey Endowed School, I wish them all the best at the national final.

“There has never been a better time to take part in the UK Youth Rocketry Challenge as the UK’s space and aerospace industries continue to boom; with a wealth of exciting projects on the horizon, there are a range of high-skill well-paid career opportunities available.

“The future success of these industries is dependent on a new generation coming through with strong qualifications in science, technology, engineering and maths. This competition is a great way for young people to engage creatively with these subjects, experiencing first-hand the complex challenges that engineers in our industries overcome.”

Jonnie Palmer, Head of Technology and Design at Rainey Endowed School said: “We are thrilled to be through to the national finals. The Rocketry Challenge is a brilliant way for young people to take their learning outside of the classroom.

“It is inspiring for students to be able to see the practical application of STEM subjects in the space and aerospace industries.”