‘Recycle to the max!’ say Council

More than 50,000 homes across Mid Ulster are receiving a free recycling pack, beginning a new campaign by the Council to coincide with new rules about recycling food waste through brown bins.

The packs contain a free roll of kitchen caddy bin-liners to encourage use of the caddy for food waste.

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Trevor Wilson, and Philip Palmer from DAERA display the free recycling packs which will be delivered to every house in the district as part of the Councils new campaign to promote food waste recycling.

They also contain convenient and easy-to-follow bin stickers which can be placed on your brown, blue and black bins illustrating exactly what can be disposed of in each bin.

The Council received £51,000 in funding from DAERA’s (Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs) Environment Fund to help promote recycling in the Mid Ulster area.

Replacement kitchen caddy liners are also available at any of the Council’s Recycling Centres at a cost of just £1 a roll!

The Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Trevor Wilson, is endorsing the recycling campaign and is encouraging residents to participate, “I am delighted the Council is highlighting the very important issue of food waste recycling. Food waste being disposed of in the wrong bins is costing the Council a large sum of money each year but by making simple changes and using the brown bins correctly householders can help the Council save this money. As well as this significant financial saving, the negative consequences for the environment would also be greatly reduced.

“While the majority of households in the district are already recycling sufficiently and using their brown bin and kitchen caddy effectively, there is always the potential to do more. I would therefore urge everyone to review their recycling practices and get into the daily routine of managing their waste as much as possible. I hope all homes in the district fully utilise their free recycling pack and use it as a tool to make Recycling to the Max a more realistic and achievable task!”

If you did not receive a brown bin or a kitchen caddy, or if your caddy is damaged or broken, you can get one by contacting the Council on 03000 132 132 or by emailing recycling@midulstercouncil.org. For more information go to www.midulstercouncil.org/recycling.