‘Role model’ Ryan wins Diana Award

Northern Regional College student, Ryan McAuley (17), was one of only nine young people from across Northern Ireland to receive a Diana Award in the 2017 Diana Award roll of honour.

With nominations received from all around the world, Ryan was among 350 recipients from the UK, USA, Canada, UAE, India, Belize, Australia, Greece, Indonesia, Croatia, Liberia, Jersey, New Zealand, Indonesia and Liberia to receive the honour.

Ryan, who completed a Childcare Level 3 Diploma at the College’s Magherafelt campus with an overall distinction, was nominated for the award by his course co-ordinator, Kathy McCabe.

The Diana Award is awarded annually to young people embodying Princess Diana’s qualities of kindness, compassion and service. Congratulating Ryan on receiving the award, she said that he was a very worthy recipient: “Ryan impressed staff, students and placement management alike with his positive attitude, commitment and dedication to his studies and work practice.

“He is passionate about working with young children and gives his time freely in and out of his scheduled time to promote their learning. He is creative and innovative in his approach to supporting the Early Years department at his school, whether it is through art projects, or ICT assistance.

“He was a role model to all the pupils he has worked with and was a friend or peer mentor to anyone in need of guidance.”

A former pupil of St Colm’s High School in Draperstown, Ryan plans to study Early Childhood Studies at Stranmillis University College in Belfast.