'Sadness' at death of Dungannon Golf Club's past president

Past president and captain of Dungannon Golf Club Bobby Wallace sadly passed away in hospital yesterday (Wednesday) following a short illness.

A post on Dungannon Golf Club Restaurant's Facebook page said: "It is with great sadness that we learn today of the passing of our esteemed Past Captain and Past President Bobby Wallace in hospital after a short illness."

Mr Wallace died "peacefully" on April 4 at Craigavon Area Hospital surrounded by his family.

Mid Ulster SDLP Councillor Denise Mullen, who knew Bobby through the Golf Club Restaurant, has shared her condolences.

"My thoughts are with Bobby's family at this very sad time," she said.

A post on Funeral Times said Mr Wallace will be laid to rest on Thursday at Carland Road Cemetery following 10am Requiem Mass at St Patrick's Church, Dungannon.

He leaves behind wife Una, children Patrick, Mark, Lisa, Robert, Colin, John and Michelle and siblings Don and Clare.

Hi funeral is due to leave his late residence at Springfield Park on Thursday at 9.30am.

"On his soul sweet Jesus have mercy," said his obituary.

"Deeply regretted by his loving wife, sons, daughters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brother, sister and entire family circle."