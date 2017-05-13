Sadness at loss of prominent Cookstown woman to cancer

The death of a prominent Cooktown woman who has given much to the community down through the years has been met with sorrow.

Carol Laird, a Save the Children patron, has also worked with the town's Rotary Club and Enterprise Centre in the past and was a member of Killymoon Golf Club.

She sadly lost her long battle with cancer yesterday.

A statement from Cookstown Rotary Club said: "Carol Laird lost her long battle with cancer at 5.20 pm yesterday (May 12).

"Carol's many contributions to civic society in Cookstown and further afield and her contributions to Cookstown Rotary Club resulted in her achieving the prestigious Paul Harris Award from Rotary.

"President Colin and club members wish to express their sorrow and support for Past District Governor Alastair and his family at this difficult time. More information will be posted when available."

Carol, who leaves behind her husband Alistair, children Emma and Nick, and grandchildren, passed away at the Southern Area Hospice in Newry.

Her funeral arrangements are to follow.