Sadness: Mid Ulster soccer stalwart Errol Hassin dies suddenly

Mid Ulster soccer and pipe band circles have been left saddened by the sudden death yesterday of Cookstown man Errol Hassin.

He was a former press officer and committee member at Coagh United FC for many years, as well as past member, ex-chairman and life long supporter of Tullylagan Pipe Band and Mid Ulster Pipe Band Associaton.

Mr Hassin died at his Jubilee Park home on Sunday.

Mid Ulster Ulster Unionist Councillor Trevor Wilson said the "whole community is in shock" following Mr Hassin's death.

"I've known Errol for many years and he was an absolute gentleman," said Councillor Wilson.

"He well known in football and pipe band circles, very helpful, and a good man. I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the family who are highly thought of in the community."

In a Facebook post Coagh United said: "It is with a heavy heart that we tell you of the death of our ex-press officer and committee member, Errol Hassin.

"Errol was a huge part of our club and we are deeply saddened with this news today. Our thoughts and prayers are with Errol's wife Hilary and his children Adam, Jonathan, Jayne and Ashley."

Tullylagan Pipe Band extended its sincere condolences to the Hassin family in a social media posting.

Moyola Park FC in Castledawson also extended its condolences. "All connected with Moyola Park AFC would like to pass on our condolences to our friends at Coagh United FC on the death or Errol Hassin.

"He was a gentleman and a friend to all at the Mill Meadow and our thoughts are especially with his family at this sad time."

Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced later.