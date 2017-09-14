Sadness: Veteran Mid Ulster ploughman passes away

One of Northern Ireland's leading ploughmen has died.

Norman Wright from Ballyriff Road, Magherafelt, passed away in Antrim Area Hospital on Wednesday. He was in his 90th year.

Mr Wright is believed to have represented the Province on five occasions at the World Ploughing Champships.

Generations of the Wright family have been connected with ploughing and have picked up many presitigious awards for their achievements.

Mid Ulster Ulster Unionist Councillor George Shiels paid tribute to Mr Wright.

"He was an expert ploughman and those skills he passed on to future generations," he said. "I would like to extend my deepest sympathy to the family circle at this sad time."

In a Facebook post, the Northern Ireland Ploughing Association said: "It is with deep regret that we announce the death of our Honourable Member Norman Wright, brother of Association members Don and Des and uncle of David Wright and Alison Armstrong. Norman has been associated with Ploughing all his life and is known nationally and internationally having represented his country on many occasions.

"Norman had a wealth of knowledge and he is held in very high regard by all who had the good fortune to have met him. Norman will be sadly missed and the Association offer their condolences to his wife Florrie, family and family circle."

His funeral is due to take place from his home tomorrow (Friday) at 1.30pm. A service will be held in Saltersland Presbyterian Church at 2pm, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard.

