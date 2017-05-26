School children enjoy Living History at Tullaghoge

Six Mid Ulster primary schools recently enjoyed complimentary tours and Living History sessions delivered by Mid Ulster District Council’s education programme.

The purpose of the visit was to introduce local children to Tullaghoge Fort and its historical significance within Mid Ulster.

During the visit children were treated as guests attending the May celebration, Beltaine. They were invited to take part in activities which would have taken place in 1600 such as sword fighting, running races, the arrangement of marriages, feasting and the crowning of the O’Neill.

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Trevor Wilson attended a session and commented: “I’m delighted that Council is able to offer trips like this one to our schools.

“By doing so we are introducing our youth to historic sites across Mid Ulster, and encouraging them to learn about their heritage.”

The local schools which took part in the Living History tours at Tullaghoge Fort were; Cookstown Primary School, Holy Trinity Primary School, Stewartstown Primary School, Sacred Heart Primary School, Phoenix Integrated Primary School and St Mary’s Primary School.

Tullaghoge Fort was refurbished in recent years to include a new carpark, interpretation and path to the monument.

It is free to enjoy and open to the public seven days a week. For more information please contact Tourism on 03000 132 132.