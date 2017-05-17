Search stepped up for rogue beast killing lambs in Kildress

A ‘foxhound type’ dog that started killing lambs as far back as April, is still on the prowl in the area between Drum Manor and Kildress.

The animal has killed around 20 lambs and a calf so far, and injured many more - but the search for the rogue beast is now being stepped up in a bid to prevent further carnage among local livestock.

Dog suspected of killing lambs and a calf

The dog is also reported to have caused a number of sheep to miscarry, while other victims have had to be put down because of the severity of their injuries.

Mid-Ulster District Council is appealing for information that could help them identify the hound involved in the incidents.

After weeks of attacks, they have released a likeness of the dog believed to be involved, and a local farmer believes he has a photo of the dog itself. (See above).

“Following a recent spate of serious sheep worrying in the Kildress area of Cookstown, Mid Ulster District Council’s Environmental Health service is appealing for information regarding a foxhound type dog, brown in colour, believed to be involved in the attacks,” said a council spokesperson.

“Large numbers of sheep have been killed or injured as a result of attacks on the Drum Road, Flo Road, and Tulnacross Road areas of Kildress.”

A local farmer who has lost livestock said: “It is still going on every night - in total we have lost an average of 17 or 18 lambs and a calf.”

If you have any information that could help to identify the dog involved, please contact Environmental Health on 03000 132 132 or www.midulstercouncil.org/Contact-Us.