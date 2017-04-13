Sensational Galbally singer wins Glór Tíre

Galbally singing sensation Lauren McCrory has added her name to a list of prestigious winners after scooping the crown at the live final of TG4’s Glór Tíre competition.

Taking to Facebook to congratulate his protégé following her win, Tyrone country star Barry Kirwan said: “A massive congratulations to my Glór Tíre contestant Lauren McCrory on winning the final of the show last night.

The TG4 show's winner was the youngest in the competition

“It was a pleasure to be in Galway to see her being crowned the winner and I am so proud of her achievement.”

Thanking all of her supporters after the final on April 11, the 20-year-old said that while she was delighted to win, the support she got “was even better”.

Lauren told the Times: “I cannot believe it, I am still trying to take it all in.

“It’s so surreal, but I am obviously delighted.”

She said the boost to her career will allow her record singles

Talking about what the win means to her, she went on: “The publicity and the exposure was mainly the thing that I wanted, the show has about 200,000 people watching it each week.

“I knew that just being on it was going to get my name out.”

But she said the financial gain will also enable her to record singles, as she couldn’t get finance to do that before the show.

“Now that I have actually won, I will be able to do that,” she added.

#TeamLauren were delighted with her win

“I can’t really waste the opportunity. It was a great lift to furthering my career.”

Watching the show for years, she said: “I wanted to tick it off my bucket list. “To get to the final I was completely shocked. The support has been overwhelming, and I genuinely mean that... winning the competition was fab, but the support I got was even better.”