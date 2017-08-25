Sky’s the limit as Air Waves Portrush returns

Visitors to Portrush will be flying high with the return of Ireland’s biggest air show.

Air Waves Portrush takes place on Saturday and Sunday, September 2 and 3, offering two days of unmissable flying displays and fantastic ground activities.

To start the weekend, the Ulster Aviation Society will host a talk by pilot William McMinn in Portrush Atlantic Hotel at 7:30pm on Friday, September 1. His Ferguson replica recently featured on The One Show, and will form part of the Ulster Aviation display during the event. Aviation enthusiasts will hear about William’s experience building and flying a wonderful aircraft inspired by flight pioneer Harry Ferguson who had special links with the Causeway Coast having flown his aircraft on several occasions at Magilligan over a century ago. Tickets are available from the hotel and are priced at £5. Please note, limited availability.

The Red Arrows (sponsored by The Adelphi Portrush) look set to be a highlight of the aerial entertainment, with two breath taking performances. On Saturday, they will wow the crowds with their trademark formations, close-passes, dynamic loops and acrobatic skill as the day’s finale performance. And visitors on Sunday won’t miss out, as the much loved ‘reds’ will return with another awe-inspiring display. Also included in the line-up is the RAF’s premier Eurofighter aircraft, the stunning Typhoon (sponsored by B&E Security Systems), incredible aerobatics from the Wildcats display team (sponsored by Portrush Atlantic Hotel) and the spills and thrills of the vibrant Muscle Biplane (sponsored by Barry’s Portrush). Team Raven (sponsored by JP Corry), the mighty Catalina (sponsored by Arbutus Catering) and the MiG-15 (sponsored by Lynas Foods) will also take to the skies. On Sunday afternoon, the event will come to a poignant close with a Poppy Drop by the Huey helicopter at approximately 16:40pm.

Organisers will endeavour to keep people up to date via the Air Waves Portrush website and Facebook page with information regarding the participation of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) which has recently been grounded temporarily.

This year’s event has an enhanced visitor experience on the ground, with the new event village area located on the hockey pitch in Portrush which brings together a range of food vendors, stalls and amusements. East Strand (Village South) will host the Lancaster Lodge hospitality marquee, Ulster Aviation Society, Car Village and STEM Village, while Lansdowne (Village North) will host the Naturally North Coast and Glens Artisan Market, the Cadets Core, fun zone and trade stands.

Air Waves Portrush moves over once again to neighbouring resort Portstewart on Saturday night following its hugely successful introduction last year. Sponsored by Morelli’s, it will feature a spectacular pyrotechnic air display from the Extra 330SC (with the possibility of a second aircraft), live music by The Illegals and a magnificent fireworks extravaganza.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Joan Baird OBE said: “I am delighted to see so many local sponsors supporting Air Waves Portrush and I would like to also thank Tourism NI, Invest NI, City of Derry Airport, CP Hire and the Ulster Gliding Club for their contribution to the event. Once again the aim is to thrill visitors and aviation enthusiasts of all ages with a packed programme of events. The sky really is the limit as we look forward to welcoming thousands of visitors to this signature event”.

Programmes, priced at £5, are now available to buy from a range of local hotels, shops and Visitor Information Centres. Check out the website for regular traffic and travel updates which will go out across the weekend, with spectators urged to use the free park and ride shuttle bus service to access the event or travel by public transport.

To keep up to date with all the latest information go to www.airwavesportrush.co.uk/

or follow Air Waves Portrush on Facebook and Twitter.