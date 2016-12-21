SLIDESHOW - Santa Supper at Cookstown PS

Cookstown Primary school began their Christmas celebrations in style on Tuesday December 6, hosting its annual ‘Supper with Santa’ event.

The event, planned and hosted by the Parents and Friends committee of Cookstown Primary school, raised an immense £1806.50 on the night.

Abbie, Lauren, Jake and Jake dressed to impress when they joined in the fun at Cookstown Primary School.

There were lots of fun activities to keep the whole family entertained. The children (and parents of course!) could visit Santa in his grotto with his elves and have their photo taken.

There was also a chocolate fountain, face painting, enchanted tree rodeo reindeer and Star Wars Storm Troopers!

Outside the children could have a spin on Santa’s very own train around the Coolnafranky campus. The evening was finished off with supper. An excellent evening was had by all.

Well done Parents and Friends!