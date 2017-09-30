Spate of thefts from Dungannon homes under construction

Police in Dungannon are advising local housing contractors and self-builders to assess the security of their sites. The advice follows recent thefts from houses under construction.

Inspector Joanne Gibson said, “We have noticed a few incidents recently, the latest being the theft of wood burning stoves, cookers and hobs plus household applications from a development in the Tamnamore area sometime between 5pm on September 27th and 12.30pm the following day (28th).

“Our advice is to secure sites as fully as possible. Avoid leaving tools at sites when no one is there. Police are also asking people living near sites to watch out for the movements of vehicles in the evenings and at weekend. If you notice anything suspicious call the 101 number.”