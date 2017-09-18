Speeding motorist was in a ‘new Mercedes’

A Dungannon woman, who was caught by police driving at 63mph in a 30mph zone because she reportedly had a new Mercedes and was feeling stressed, has been fined £150.

Daiva Gavrila, 34, from Armagh Road in the town, appeared at Dungannon Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

The defence solicitor told the court that Gavrila, who has no previous criminal offences, pleaded guilty to the offence, which was contravening a speed limit fixed at thirty miles an hour.

The court was told that police operating a speed detection patrol with a laser device at the Trewmount Road, Moy, on August 1 shortly after 9pm, detected her driving at the high speed.

When stopped by police and asked why she had broken the speed limit, she said, “I don’t know, I have stress.”

At the time, police did not offer her a fixed penalty notice.

The defence solicitor said that the mother-of-two needed her licence for the school-runs and to get to and from work.

She had just bought the new car, which was an automatic vehicle, and she had not realised that her speed had crept up.

The solicitor conceded that the speeding had occurred in a built up area at the edge of a village, although Gavrila had been leaving Moy at the time.

He asked for credit to be given to the defendant for the fact she had no previous offences.

As well as the £150 fine, District Judge John Meehan added the offender’s levy of £15.

The judge also imposed four penalty points on her licence.