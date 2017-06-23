Sperrin U3A explore Ranfurly and the Argory

Members of Sperrin U3A (University of the Third Age) have thanked Mid-Ulster District Council for the grant-aid which partly funded their recent outing to Ranfurly House in Dungannon and the Argory in Moy.

The members were given the opportunity to explore the excellent exhibition at Ranfurly House and the Hill of the O’Neill’s. This interesting exhibition and tour was most impressive.

The group enjoyed a delicious lunch catered to a very high standard by the students of the Southern Regional College in Dungannon.

The day was rounded off with a trip to the Argory where the group learned of the history of the McGeough Bond family. They were able to view the wonderful house collections including the Steinway piano and the very rare barrel organ.

Sperrin U3A is always keen to welcome new members who are retired or semi- retired. The group meets monthly in Moyola Golf Club, Castledawson at 2pm

on the second)Tuesday of every month from September to June.

For more information, come along to one of the meetings or contact Maura at maurabarker@btopenworld.com.