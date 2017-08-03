Summer of festival gigs for Aria Sail

It’s been a busy summer so far for an Upperlands musician and his singer-songwriter wife who perform under the name Aria Sail.

Paul and Charlene Bradley released their first song ‘The Author’ on iTunes and Spotifyback in May and aimed to spend the summer months performing at festivals - and perform they did!

Charlene said: “We competed for a spot at Sunflowerfest at a ‘Battle of the Bands’ held in Belfast in June. The festival received 1,600 applications, 15 bands were shortlisted and competed over three nights. Whilst we didn’t win we did finished runners up and got to play at the Sunflowerfest on July 29.

“This was a great experience and something we were ready for and enjoyed every minute of. I just loved having the excuse to dress up with flowers and dance like I was Joni Mithell and Stevie Nicks...surely this is every girl’s dream?”

“We had a slot at the Belfast Guitar Festival on August 5 where we got to play during the Eastside Arts festival in the beautiful CS Lewis Square. Again being asked to play this by Paul McMordie, who has been nominated as one of the best guitar players in Northern Ireland, is just amazing.

“We will then get to support our great friend James Bradley from Maghera at his EP launch on Thursday, August 17 in Draperstown This is a stacked card with Ariasail, Rod Hogg, Kevin Brennan and James Bradley.

“We hope to see some familiar faces from home at this special gig. We haven’t played a gig this close to home yet so will be like a homecoming!”

