Super Sunday at Vincent’s Boutique

St Vincent de Paul, Cookstown, are holding a charitable event on Sunday, September 24, called ‘Super Sunday’ at their premises at 35 Loy Street.

Running from 1pm to 5pm, the shop’s volunteers have organised a fashion show to demonstrate the fantastic quality of the clothing and other items regularly donated by the public - including many new and designer items!

There will then be an opportunity for those in attendance to buy these clothes, or anything else they might be interested in.

Previous Super Sunday sales have proved very popular with the public, who travel from all over just to be there to grab all the bargains!

Come and see the newly refurbished, flagship shop, ‘Vincent’s Boutique’ and help raise awareness (and funds) for the great work carried out by SVP Cookstown.