Support for biker fighting for his life

Local politicians and work colleagues have expressed messages of support for the motorcyclist left fighting for his life after a road crash on Saturday afternoon near Donaghmore.

The man is in a critical condition in Royal Victoria Hospital after his green Honda bike crashed on the Pomeroy Road at around 12.45pm.

Sinn Fein Councillor for the area, Mickey Gillespie, wished him a full recovery, saying it was a tragic accident.

UUP Councillor Walter Cuddy also expressed his sympathies saying the road was full of ‘dangerous bends’ and motorists needed to take care on it.”

Friends of the motorcyclist, who has yet to be officially named, have also expressed their sympathy on social media, and wished him a speedy recovery.

Police are appealing for any motorists who were on the Pomeroy Road between 12.30pm and 12.45pm and who may have witnessed this road traffic collision to contact them at Dungannon on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 590 04/02/17.