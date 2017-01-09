Support Group for carers in Mid-Ulster

People caring for someone with Early Stage dementia are being offered support and advice at monthly carers groups being run by Alzheimer’s Society in Mid Ulster.

The Mitchell Hall Carer Support and Friendship group was launched last year and takes place once a month - the fourth Friday of each month.

The group will meet again on: January 27, February 24, March 24, April 28, May 26 and June 23.

Alzheimer’s Society carer support groups provide opportunities for carers to ask questions and learn from the experiences of others within the group. Trained Alzheimer’s Society staff are on hand to provide information about dementia and practical tips about coping with the condition and the group will be running alongside an activity group which the person with dementia can attend.

Ita McClelland, Dementia Support Worker for Alzheimer’s Society in Mid Ulster, said: “Caring for someone with dementia can be quite isolating and we find that for many carers just talking about their situation with other people helps, especially if those people are also caring for a person with dementia. Carer Support groups are a great source of support and information.”

Alzheimer’s Society run many other valuable services in the Mid Ulster area, including Dementia Support, Side by side, TrIC (Training for Informal Carers) and D.I.P information programmes.

If you or anyone you know would be interested in receiving more information about The Mitchell Hall Carer Support + Friendship group or any other Alzheimer’s Society local services, please contact Ita McClelland on 077 1096 5090 or email ita.mcclelland@alzheimers.org.uk

If you have some time to spare and you are interested in finding out about volunteering opportunities with Alzheimer’s Society in the Mid Ulster area, please contact the Volunteering Officer, Sophie on s.radcliffe@alzheimers.org.uk. Alzheimer’s Society welcome volunteers from all walks of life; enthusiasm and a desire to help people living with dementia are all that is required.