Suspected drink driver totals car in Pomeroy

A PSNI post highlighting the aftermath of a single-vehicle crash in Pomeroy on Saturday afternoon has been met with anger online.

Police shared an image of a mangled car, after its suspected drunk driver had crashed into a tree.

It's understood the male had no driving licence, no insurance and that hthe vehicle was in also in a dangerous condition.

Police said: "Officers from C Section attended this single vehicle road traffic collision near Pomeroy this afternoon.

"The driver was located nearby after we received some assistance from some concerned members of the greater Pomeroy community.

"The male was treated by Northern Ireland Ambulance Service paramedics before being transferred to Hospital.

"The male was arrested on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol, no driving licence, no insurance and driving a vehicle in a dangerous condition."

Some who commented on the post said it was "lucky he didn't kill someone" while others said: "No matter how many drink driving campaigns there is... some will still think it acceptable to drive under the influence! disgusting."