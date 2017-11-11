Taoiseach to attend Remembrance Sunday ceremony in Enniskillen

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, TD, will take part in the annual Remembrance Day ceremonies which take place later today in Enniskillen.
The Taoiseach will lay a wreath at the Cenotaph in Enniskillen before attending a Remembrance Service in Saint Macartin's Cathedral.
This is the first time Taoiseach Varadkar has attended a remembrance ceremony since taking office.
This is the sixth year in a row that the Irish Government has been represented by the Taoiseach at this event.
The Remembrance Day ceremonies in Enniskillen have an added significance this year as they mark the 30th anniversary of the Enniskillen bombing.
Almost Done!
Registering with Mid Ulster Mail means you're ok with our terms and conditions.